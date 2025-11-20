Pistols in suitcase
First photos show Hamas weapons cache in Vienna
Spectacular secret service operation across Europe! After the fall of Gaza, the Islamist terrorist organization Hamas is building up a network of sleeper cells and weapons bunkers. One of the hubs: Vienna. The first pictures of a suitcase with pistols and explosive devices hidden in Vienna are worrying.
There are many stories surrounding the legendary Israeli domestic intelligence service. In the world of secret services, the Mossad is considered to be one of the best networked in the Islamist terror scene. The army of agents from Tel Aviv almost never makes public statements - after a coordinated strike against Hamas in Europe, there is now an exception.
Suitcase with explosive devices, pistols and over 100 rounds of ammunition
And the results presented by the Mossad have alarmed the security authorities. The scale of the Hamas operation is terrifying. The terrorist organization is building up a tight network of sleeper cells and weapons bunkers throughout the old continent.
During the intelligence operation, several cells were blown up and hiding places for attacks on Jewish institutions were uncovered. A so-called bunker was also found in the German capital by the Directorate of State Security and Intelligence (DSN) following a tip-off in a storage room. The first available photos show five pistols with ten magazines containing well over 100 rounds of ammunition. Explosive devices were also hidden in the inconspicuous suitcase. Enough Viennese weapons for terrorists to cause a bloodbath.
Following US President Donald Trump's forced peace plan in Gaza, the focus for terrorist operations is apparently shifting to Europe. According to the Mossad, the Hamas leadership in exile in Qatar is driving forward the highly dangerous plans. According to the Israeli secret service, one of the brains behind these plans is a high-ranking member of the political bureau and close confidant of the fighters in the Gaza Strip.
Father and son team behind sinister plans
Investigators link the weapons depot in the Danube metropolis to his son, who apparently gave the go-ahead for attacks after a meeting with his father. Officially, however, the Politburo vehemently denies any connection to the Hamas leadership hiding in its tunnels in order to protect its international image and cultivate its role as a victim.
In any case, the Israeli intelligence service emphasizes that it continues to be actively involved "in the prevention of attack plans" and reaffirms its ongoing fight "for the protection of Israeli and Jewish lives" worldwide.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
