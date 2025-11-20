After family drama
Next tourist dead after hotel visit in Istanbul
Following the death of a German family, another German tourist has died in Istanbul. This was reported by several Turkish media outlets. He had previously been admitted to a clinic with shortness of breath and sweating.
The cause of the tourist's death is still completely unclear. As the German magazine "Focus" has now also reported, the man was admitted to hospital on Wednesday and died there shortly afterwards after traveling to Turkey on Monday and staying in a hotel in the Fatih district of Istanbul. Explosive: This is the same district where the German family who died of poisoning had their hotel.
Hamburg family died on vacation in Turkey
The death of the Hamburg family has been causing a stir since last week. The father, mother, five-year-old son and three-year-old daughter had traveled to Istanbul on 9 November and were first treated in hospital on 12 November with suspected food poisoning. All four later died, most recently the father on Monday.
Chemical poisoning in hotel? Eight suspects arrested
The authorities are now assuming a chemical poisoning in the family's hotel. According to the state news agency Anadolu, a room there was treated for pests on November 11. So far, eight suspects have been arrested, including food vendors and the pest controller who is said to have been employed at the hotel.
According to Anadolu, he stated in his statement that he had no special certification to apply the chemicals. A colleague had told him that this was not necessary.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
