World Cup play-offs drawn

Italy vs. Northern Ireland, thriller for Foda’s team

Nachrichten
20.11.2025 13:41
Italy, with team boss Gennaro Gattuso, will first face Northern Ireland in the World Cup ...
Italy, with team boss Gennaro Gattuso, will first face Northern Ireland in the World Cup play-offs.(Bild: AFP/APA/Stefano RELLANDINI)

The draw for the play-offs for the last remaining World Cup starting places took place in Zurich on Thursday. The draw for the European teams included Italy against Northern Ireland and Turkey against Romania. Meanwhile, Kosovo with coach Franco Foda will face Slovakia. Turkey or Romania await in a possible "final". 

Austria have fortunately already secured qualification thanks to their 1:1 draw against Bosnia. However, the same cannot be said for group opponents Bosnia and Romania or soccer nation Italy. They still have one last chance to punch their ticket to the World Cup in the play-offs.

Here are the first matches for the European teams:

  • Italy against Northern Ireland
  • Denmark against North Macedonia
  • Turkey against Romania
  • Ukraine against Sweden
  • Poland Albania
  • Wales Bosnia
  • Czech Republic Ireland
  • Slovakia against Kosovo

The semi-finals will be played on March 26, 2026.

Final pairings:

  • Winner Italy Northern Ireland - Winner Wales Bosnia (home ground)
  • Winner Ukraine Sweden (home right- Winner Poland Albania
  • Winner Turkey Romania - Winner Slovakia v Kosovo (home)
  • Winner Denmark North Macedonia - Winner Czech Republic Ireland (home)

The final matches will take place on March 31. 

Here are the two clashes on the international path:

  • New Caledonia Jamaica
  • Bolivia against Suriname

Meanwhile, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Iraq have already qualified for the two final matches for the World Cup tickets. Congo will play the winner of the match between New Caledonia and Jamaica, while Iraq will play the winner of the match between Bolivia and Suriname. The two small tournaments will take place in Mexico in March. 

