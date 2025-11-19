Belly shown: ÖFB hero explains special jubilation

Not the "most spectacular player"

"My career has always been like this, like this, like this," Gregoritsch gestured with his hand in a wave motion. "And I was never completely gone." That should not be taken as an announcement. "But I've always believed in myself throughout my career. I'm not the most spectacular player, I'm one of the slowest players. But still, I've been around forever somehow. And I've seen a lot of people come and go. And many who have traveled this path with me. And that's so, so nice."