Olympic starter and ex-record holder ends his career

"It hurts a little - my time in which I subordinated everything to running has come to an end!" So begins a post by Peter Herzog on Instagram. The Saalfelden native announced the end of his career on Friday morning. It has been an incredible journey. "The point has come where a healthy balance between training and family life with two small children is no longer possible for me," the 38-year-old continued. He was finding it increasingly difficult to meet his demands.