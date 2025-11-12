Public transport hammer: New U5 now coming 4 years later!

Because there is no money, the opening of the new U5 line has been postponed for a whole four (!) years to 2026. But that's not all.

The extension of the U2 line is also coming much later. The start of construction of the second stage has been delayed once again. The ground-breaking ceremony for the further extension of the U5 line to Hernals will take place in 2028 at the earliest, which is one year later than before. The start of construction for the extension of the U2 is being postponed by two years to 2030. If the plan sticks.