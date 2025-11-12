Still on the waiting track
Public transport hammer: New U5 now coming 4 years later!
There is still a lot of sand in the gears when it comes to the construction and opening of the new U5. Now there is even a delay of four years. However, the U2 extension is also experiencing huge delays. The specified construction schedule can no longer be adhered to. The reason: the tight budget!
Vienna's public transport network is one of the best in Europe. But the federal capital continues to grow rapidly, so an expansion is immensely important and essential. But this costs money, a lot of money. And has now once again come to a standstill. The city has to save money and is also cutting back on public transport expansion.
Because there is no money, the opening of the new U5 line has been postponed for a whole four (!) years to 2026. But that's not all.
The extension of the U2 line is also coming much later. The start of construction of the second stage has been delayed once again. The ground-breaking ceremony for the further extension of the U5 line to Hernals will take place in 2028 at the earliest, which is one year later than before. The start of construction for the extension of the U2 is being postponed by two years to 2030. If the plan sticks.
Sima: "There will be no halt to construction!"
City Councillor for Transport Ulli Sima (SPÖ) and Wiener Linien boss Alexandra Reinagl informed the public about the current developments on Wednesday morning. Sima spoke of "a few temporary adjustments", but these will have a huge impact on the entire public transport network. "It is important for me to emphasize that there is no construction freeze on the project! We will complete the U2xU5 extension by the mid-2030s," said City Councillor for Transport Sima.
But what does this mean for the budget? The extension of the project will ease the situation, as Sima explains. The costs of the individual years would now be spread over several years. According to Wiener Linien boss Reinagl, the postponement of the U5 opening will save the city between 18 and 20 million euros.
There was already bad news for all public transport users in the city in 2024. Two years later and 300 million euros more expensive, it was called "Vienna's largest climate protection project". At the time, it was "geological challenges" that ruined the schedule.
The new U5 should originally have been opened in two stages. The first section from Frankhplatz to Karlsplatz was originally planned for 2023, while construction of the extension to Hernals was due to start in 2025. The extension of the U2 to Matzleinsdorfer Platz was originally due to be completed before 2028. Incidentally, the U2xU5 extension should create space for an additional 300 million passengers per year.
