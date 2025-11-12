Vienna parts ways with sports director Ivanschitz!

Vienna President Kurt Svoboda commented on the separation: "The course of this fall season and an honest analysis, which also included a review of internal mistakes, have led us to end our cooperation with Andreas Ivanschitz. This was not an easy decision for us. Since joining Vienna, Andi and his team have provided many valuable and lasting impulses and have always shown great commitment and passion for the club. Unfortunately, in the end it did not lead to the success we had hoped for. On behalf of the entire First Vienna FC, I would like to thank Andi and head scout Stefan Manzana Marin for their work, their commitment and their identification with Vienna over the past few years. Unfortunately, such steps are also part of sport, even if they hurt. Now we look to the future. Above all, the goal is to set Vienna up for long-term success, which also includes making such decisions."