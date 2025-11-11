Boy (3) starved to death: Now murder charges against parents

Parents in custody since then

Just a few days later, the child's parents were arrested following an inpatient stay due to a mental state of emergency. They have been in custody in Innsbruck ever since.

Horrible details of the investigation

It is hard to imagine what the boy had to endure: "According to the shocking results of the investigation, the parents abused the child mentally and physically in the most horrific way. They isolated the boy from the rest of family life and locked him away, completely dehumanized, humiliated and frightened him. They beat him with a wooden spoon, tied his hands and feet with cable ties and sometimes blindfolded him. They also tied him to the taps of the washbasin in the toilet and locked him up for hours in complete darkness," said Hansjörg Mayr, spokesman for the Innsbruck public prosecutor's office.