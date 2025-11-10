After only three weeks
Ankle bracelet! Sarkozy is released from prison
The Paris Court of Appeal ruled on Monday that Nicolas Sarkozy will be released from prison early. The former French president was only sent to prison around three weeks ago and is to be released today, Monday, subject to conditions such as wearing an electronic ankle bracelet.
Sarkozy (70) was sentenced to five years in prison in September by the Libyan Gaddafi regime for his intentions to corrupt with regard to funds for his election campaign and began his sentence around three weeks ago.
Stay in prison "very hard and exhausting"
Sarkozy, who held office at the Elysée Palace from 2007 to 2012, took part in the hearing on his early release via video conference. His stay in prison was "very hard" and "exhausting", he said. It was the first time that a former French president had been seen on a screen in prison. His wife Carla Bruni and his eldest sons Pierre and Jean sat on the visitors' benches in the courtroom.
The imprisonment of a French ex-president had caused a national and international sensation. It was the first time ever that an ex-head of state of an EU country was put behind bars.
Nine-square-metre cell and permanent surveillance
Like a normal prisoner, Sarkozy was assigned a cell measuring around nine square meters, but in a section where he had no contact with other prisoners. Due to his special position, he was guarded around the clock by two additional security guards. This sparked protests from the prison staff.
There was also criticism of the visit by Justice Minister Gerald Darmanin, a former party colleague of the conservative Sarkozy. Several lawyers filed a complaint about this. Darmanin had justified his visit by saying that he wanted to review the conditions of the ex-president's detention. Shortly before entering prison, Sarkozy was also received by current French President Emmanuel Macron.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
