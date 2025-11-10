Ankle bracelet! Sarkozy is released from prison

Stay in prison "very hard and exhausting"

Sarkozy, who held office at the Elysée Palace from 2007 to 2012, took part in the hearing on his early release via video conference. His stay in prison was "very hard" and "exhausting", he said. It was the first time that a former French president had been seen on a screen in prison. His wife Carla Bruni and his eldest sons Pierre and Jean sat on the visitors' benches in the courtroom.