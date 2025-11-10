2026 in the Happel Stadium
The “Krone” brings the Foo Fighters to Vienna
Eleven years after their last guest appearance in Austria, the Foo Fighters are finally coming back to us. The "Krone" is bringing Dave Grohl and co. to Vienna's Ernst Happel Stadium in 2026 - you can look forward to a firework display of hits and the hottest rock show of the year.
The numbers leave no doubt - with around 32 million albums sold and 15 Grammys, the Foo Fighters are one of the most successful rock bands in music history. Ex-Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl founded a cult band in 1994 that is loved all over the world and has also had to cope with some heavy blows of fate. After the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins in 2022, it was uncertain for some time how the band would continue, but after a long pause for thought and reflection, the Foos have long been back in full swing.
A long trip to Austria
Their Austrian history is also impressive. Their first appearance was in 1995 at the "Holzstock" festival in Ebensee - their last to date was in November 2015 in a packed Wiener Stadthalle. In between, they also thrilled fans twice at the Frequency Festival. With drummer Ilan Rubin on board, who only joined the band at the end of July, the big Austrian comeback is now actually happening after years of effort.
On July 3, Grohl and Co. will be stopping off at Vienna's Ernst Happel Stadium as part of the "Take Cover Tour" and performing their biggest Austrian concert to date. It remains to be seen whether a new studio album will be released by then, but you can certainly look forward to top hits such as "My Hero", "Times Like These", "Walk" and "Best Of You". Also on the bill are two of the hottest British bands of the moment: post-punkers Idles and Fat Dog.
Advance sales start for Vienna
The online pre-sale starts on November 13 at 11 am at www.oeticket.com, the regular sale on November 14 at 10 am. It will be worth being quick.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.