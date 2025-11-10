Vorteilswelt
2026 in the Happel Stadium

The “Krone” brings the Foo Fighters to Vienna

Nachrichten
10.11.2025 09:00
The established gentlemen of the Foo Fighters around mastermind Dave Grohl (l.) with their new ...
The established gentlemen of the Foo Fighters around mastermind Dave Grohl (l.) with their new drummer Ilan Rubin (3rd from right).(Bild: ELIZABETH MIRANDA)

Eleven years after their last guest appearance in Austria, the Foo Fighters are finally coming back to us. The "Krone" is bringing Dave Grohl and co. to Vienna's Ernst Happel Stadium in 2026 - you can look forward to a firework display of hits and the hottest rock show of the year.

0 Kommentare

The numbers leave no doubt - with around 32 million albums sold and 15 Grammys, the Foo Fighters are one of the most successful rock bands in music history. Ex-Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl founded a cult band in 1994 that is loved all over the world and has also had to cope with some heavy blows of fate. After the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins in 2022, it was uncertain for some time how the band would continue, but after a long pause for thought and reflection, the Foos have long been back in full swing.

A long trip to Austria
Their Austrian history is also impressive. Their first appearance was in 1995 at the "Holzstock" festival in Ebensee - their last to date was in November 2015 in a packed Wiener Stadthalle. In between, they also thrilled fans twice at the Frequency Festival. With drummer Ilan Rubin on board, who only joined the band at the end of July, the big Austrian comeback is now actually happening after years of effort.

On July 3, Grohl and Co. will be stopping off at Vienna's Ernst Happel Stadium as part of the "Take Cover Tour" and performing their biggest Austrian concert to date. It remains to be seen whether a new studio album will be released by then, but you can certainly look forward to top hits such as "My Hero", "Times Like These", "Walk" and "Best Of You". Also on the bill are two of the hottest British bands of the moment: post-punkers Idles and Fat Dog.

Advance sales start for Vienna
The online pre-sale starts on November 13 at 11 am at www.oeticket.com, the regular sale on November 14 at 10 am. It will be worth being quick.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Robert Fröwein
Robert Fröwein
