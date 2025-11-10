The “Krone” brings the Foo Fighters to Vienna

On July 3, Grohl and Co. will be stopping off at Vienna's Ernst Happel Stadium as part of the "Take Cover Tour" and performing their biggest Austrian concert to date. It remains to be seen whether a new studio album will be released by then, but you can certainly look forward to top hits such as "My Hero", "Times Like These", "Walk" and "Best Of You". Also on the bill are two of the hottest British bands of the moment: post-punkers Idles and Fat Dog.