Ilzer defeats Leipzig
Blunders from Neuer and Kane end Bayern’s streak
After 16 wins from the first 16 games of the season, FC Bayern's run of success has come to an end. The Munich side had to settle for a 2-2 draw at Union Berlin in the German Bundesliga on Saturday, but extended their lead over RB Leipzig to six points as their closest rivals lost 3-1 at Christian Ilzer's Hoffenheim.
Third-placed Dortmund only managed a 1-1 draw at Hamburger SV, while Bayer Leverkusen dispatched Heidenheim 6-0.
Bayern's exertions of recent weeks were evident in Berlin. Union caused the defending champions to falter several times right from the start and took a deserved lead through Danilho Doekhi (27) - the ball slipped under goalkeeper Manuel Neuer's body.
A stroke of genius from Luis Diaz from an acute angle (38') gave the record champions the equalizer, but Doekhi scored the supposed winner from a set-piece after an unintended header from Harry Kane (83').
However, the visitors had the last word: Kane got the better of Leopold Querfeld, who had been deployed over the entire distance, and saved FC Bayern a point with his head. Christopher Trimmel was missing for Union due to suspension, while Konrad Laimer was substituted for Bayern in the 80th minute.
Hoffenheim turned the game around against Leipzig
Leipzig took the lead at TSG thanks to Yan Diomande (9'), but Hoffenheim (Alexander Prass from the 75th minute) turned the game around with goals from Albian Hajdari (20'), Tim Lemperle (38') and Grischa Prömel (79'). Christoph Baumgartner played through for the losers, Nicolas Seiwald left the pitch in the 75th minute and Xaver Schlager, who was also nominated for the ÖFB team's final World Cup qualifiers, had to withdraw due to calf problems.
BVB looked like the winners for a long time in Hamburg thanks to Carney Chukwuemeka (64'), but HSV equalized through Ransford Königsdörffer in the 97th minute. Marcel Sabitzer had been substituted shortly beforehand. The fans in Leverkusen were treated to a series of goals. Patrik Schick (2., 22.), Jonas Hofmann (16.), Ernest Poku (27.) and Ibrahim Maza (45.+1, 53.) added their names to the scoresheet against Heidenheim.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.