Blunders from Neuer and Kane end Bayern’s streak

Hoffenheim turned the game around against Leipzig

Leipzig took the lead at TSG thanks to Yan Diomande (9'), but Hoffenheim (Alexander Prass from the 75th minute) turned the game around with goals from Albian Hajdari (20'), Tim Lemperle (38') and Grischa Prömel (79'). Christoph Baumgartner played through for the losers, Nicolas Seiwald left the pitch in the 75th minute and Xaver Schlager, who was also nominated for the ÖFB team's final World Cup qualifiers, had to withdraw due to calf problems.