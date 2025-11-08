Dispute over debts
Bloody deed in Ottakring: second suspect in custody
There have been new developments following the fatal shooting in a pub in Vienna-Ottakring on Thursday evening: Two men have now turned themselves in. However, the suspected shooter is still on the run.
The police are feverishly investigating the case of the fatal shooting in Ottakring: as reported, a 38-year-old man came to the Vienna State Criminal Police Office on Friday with his legal representative Ina-Christin Stiglitz. He admitted that he had been present at the argument in the pub and had an illegal weapon with him - but emphasized that he had not fired.
A 35-year-old man from Vienna also handed himself in to the investigators a short time later. He spoke of a dispute over money owed or a loan, but also denied any involvement in the shooting. Both men were arrested and taken to a prison.
One dead, one seriously injured
The incident took place at around 9.45 pm on Thursday in a Turkish restaurant in Payergasse, just a few meters away from the weapons ban zone on Yppenplatz. The argument between several men escalated - suddenly several shots were fired. A 33-year-old Chechen was fatally shot, a 55-year-old companion is in hospital with serious injuries and his life is still in danger.
The police are searching intensively for the fugitive main perpetrator, an Austrian citizen with a migration background who is known by name. The motive is likely to have been a dispute over money.
Investigations by the Vienna State Office of Criminal Investigation are in full swing. "We are working intensively to track down the main perpetrator and clarify all the background", the police say.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
