Therapist took a patient’s nipple in his mouth
Because he kneaded a patient's breasts and put a nipple in his mouth, a physiotherapist (44) had to stand trial in Innsbruck for abuse of authority. He only wanted to know how they felt, according to his explanation.
The patient came to his practice because of muscle tension, neck pain and menstrual cramps. But instead of helping her, the 44-year-old only had eyes for the woman's breasts. "Yes, I kneaded her breasts and put a nipple in my mouth," the physiotherapist admitted in court in Innsbruck with complete impudence.
Desire for breast augmentation on own wife
The 30-year-old woman was a good acquaintance of his and his wife. And she had had her breasts done. "I wanted to know what implants felt like," explained the defendant. He would like his wife to have her breasts enlarged in the near future.
I didn't see her as a patient, but as a friend.
Der Angeklagte vor Gericht
Sexist remarks during previous treatments
"It was academic research, so to speak, and I didn't see her as a patient, but as a friend. I also asked if I could see her," emphasized the father of the family. It was only when the defendant "licked a nipple" - as the prosecutor put it - that the patient made the therapist understand that she did not want this and that he should do this to his wife. "There were always sexist remarks in earlier sessions too, but I just smiled them away," said the alleged victim.
For Judge Michael Böhler, the 44-year-old's statements were "not entirely far-fetched". In addition, the woman had taken off her bra herself. "I don't see any sexual intent anywhere in the case," said the judge and ultimately acquitted the accused.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
