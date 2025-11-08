Therapist took a patient’s nipple in his mouth

Sexist remarks during previous treatments

"It was academic research, so to speak, and I didn't see her as a patient, but as a friend. I also asked if I could see her," emphasized the father of the family. It was only when the defendant "licked a nipple" - as the prosecutor put it - that the patient made the therapist understand that she did not want this and that he should do this to his wife. "There were always sexist remarks in earlier sessions too, but I just smiled them away," said the alleged victim.