Kitzbühel: money back if there is no snow

Money back in the event of a lack of snow - how does it work?

The reimbursement model if there really is a "green" winter is already in place. "The clear criterion is that there must be less than 100 kilometers of slopes available for a refund to be made," explained Wörister. With the Resterhöhe and other high-altitude parts of the ski area (mostly at just under 2000 meters), the risk for the mountain railroad is certainly manageable. But one thing is also clear: in times of climate change, you never know ...