Attack on popular politicians’ bar near city hall

A political attack?

The protest was justified with an allegedly planned meeting of the far-right "Identitarians" and their "Action 451" project. The post reads: "Come to the anti-fascist rally in Lichtenfelsgasse on November 6! Let's make the meeting of the 'Identitarians' a disaster together!" Gastronomer Heinz Pollischansky, who the group accuses of his restaurants being "popular meeting places for neo-Nazis and the FPÖ", is also mentioned by name. In addition to the Vino, the restaurants Centimeter, the Prater Alm and the former Stiegl Ambulanz in the Altes AKH are also mentioned.

Annoying with bad reviews

The post also calls on people to "annoy" Pollischansky - for example with bad online reviews, email campaigns or by reserving tables. The post received over a thousand likes and dozens of comments within hours. It remains to be seen whether the night-time devastation was actually a political act. However, the timing raises questions.