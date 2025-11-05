“Trump’s nightmare” becomes New York mayor

There is a persistent rumor among Trump supporters that Mamdani obtained his US passport by providing false information. There are repeated calls for his "deportation". Mamdani's supporters, on the other hand, see him as a beacon of hope against Trump and the entrenched political structures in the USA. However, his enthusiasm will not carry him all the way to the White House: as Mamdani was born in Uganda, his path to the presidency is barred by the US constitution, similar to that of Styrian Arnold Schwarzenegger, who went from Hollywood to the office of governor of California for the Republicans.