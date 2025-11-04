Neither institution nor imprisonment for woman who killed son

Even release without instructions was on the cards

That is why he recommended that the woman should be kept in hospital - she would even have been released completely if she had not been so dangerous. Such a release without instructions was on the table after the first hearing, after psychiatrist Sigrun Roßmanith had presented her expert opinion in a misleading manner. On Tuesday, she also made it clear: "There is a high probability that another serious crime will be committed in the foreseeable future. She needs supervision to ensure that the medication takes effect and a structured aftercare situation." Now that the conditional setting in a shared flat has already been established, Hofmann is also in favor of continuing the previous structure.