Neither institution nor imprisonment for woman who killed son
It is a case that is causing a stir. Last November, a 29-year-old woman cut the throat of her four-year-old son in Vienna-Favoriten in an "acute delusion". In June, she was released after the first day of the trial and placed in an assisted living community. On Tuesday, the final verdict: the woman remains conditionally committed - meaning she does not have to go to prison or a forensic therapy center. How this could happen.
At the time of the crime, the young woman was mentally incompetent. Experts diagnosed a psychotic development in her, which, according to court psychiatrist Peter Hofmann, exploded within a very short time: "It was a very special, fulminant course of schizophrenia." Although the illness is usually life-long, there is generally a favorable prognosis if the medication is taken.
According to statistics, the risk of people who commit such an offense relapsing is quite low. But: "However, a delusional world can develop in which they can commit such crimes again. The statistics do not take responsibility for individual cases," adds Hofmann in Landl.
Even release without instructions was on the cards
That is why he recommended that the woman should be kept in hospital - she would even have been released completely if she had not been so dangerous. Such a release without instructions was on the table after the first hearing, after psychiatrist Sigrun Roßmanith had presented her expert opinion in a misleading manner. On Tuesday, she also made it clear: "There is a high probability that another serious crime will be committed in the foreseeable future. She needs supervision to ensure that the medication takes effect and a structured aftercare situation." Now that the conditional setting in a shared flat has already been established, Hofmann is also in favor of continuing the previous structure.
The jury court, presided over by Judge Stefan Apostol, ultimately followed these recommendations and suspended the suspended sentence. The 29-year-old will live as an inpatient in the facility - so the Viennese woman will neither have to go to prison nor to jail. However, there are plenty of conditions that she has to fulfill. For example, she must continue to take her medication and continue her psychiatric and psychotherapeutic treatment. She will also be placed on probation.
