Over and out: The financially shaken SV Stripfing will stop playing! The second division club informed the Bundesliga of this intention verbally on Monday. At the same time, Stripfing announced to the league that they intend to file for insolvency in the coming days. This was confirmed by Bundesliga CEO Christian Ebenbauer on Monday afternoon. Previously, the majority of the Stripfing squad had left their contracts due to unpaid salaries.
"According to the current state of knowledge, it can be assumed that the game will be discontinued," said Ebenbauer. Formally, however, there is still a "need for clarification". The Bundesliga needs the method of withdrawal in writing in order to be able to take further steps. "We are working to ensure that we receive this as quickly as possible in the interests of everyone and to minimize damage." However, it seems unlikely that the next scheduled second league match on Friday (6pm) at SKU Amstetten will take place, as Stripfing are short of players.
Eight players represented by the Footballers' Association (VdF) had already pulled out of their contracts on Saturday after a grace period expired on Friday due to outstanding salaries. On Monday morning, the unionized employees of younion, including coach Emin Sulimani and sports director Alexander Grünwald, followed suit. "There is no team left that can play on Friday," explained younion union representative Thomas Pichlmann.
Only a few players - less than half a dozen - had not opted out of their contracts due to special situations. According to Pichlmann, the six players on loan from Vienna Austria, the Stripfinger's partner club until the summer, are returning to their home club and will be paid by them again from Tuesday. According to the ex-professional, the Stripfing players have only received one month's salary this season. The majority of the players are therefore owed three salaries since the last payment for July.
Stripfing is 13th in the table and not in the relegation zone. However, all of the club's previous results in the table would be annulled if the club were to cease playing. Ebenbauer emphasized that the fact that a competition cannot be fully completed during the year is an immaterial "reputational damage that we try to avoid in any way possible". "That's why we have a licensing and approval process."
However, a situation like the one in Stripfing is difficult to avoid. In the licensing procedure for the 2nd division, the requirements for the league reform, including the increase to 16 teams, were lowered in order to allow amateur clubs to participate, Ebenbauer recalled. "However, this also made it clear that there was only one point of reference for economic and financial issues - namely the time of admission."
When this was granted to Stripfinger in the spring, things had looked much rosier. Ebenbauer reported a six-figure positive equity, no overdue liabilities and existing sponsorship agreements. A lot has happened since then: Vienna Austria ended the cooperation in the summer following the promotion of its own Young Violets to the 2nd division, and bankruptcy proceedings opened against club patron Erich Kirisits in July brought Stripfing into serious turmoil.
The league and its protest committee had already denied the Lower Austrians a license when they were promoted to the 2nd division in 2023 - at the time due to a lack of youth teams. However, the Permanent Court of Neutral Arbitration found this to be the case and paved the way for the Weinviertel club to enter the second tier. "In the big picture, when you see how the promotion and the cooperation went, it naturally makes you prick up your ears," said Ebenbauer. But you also have to make a classic legal assessment of the situation.
The club from Marchfeld had to play its league home games on the FAC pitch because its own facilities are not suitable for the Bundesliga. The league rivals will miss out on the additional income from the rent in future. Numerous Stripfing players and managers will now have to look for new employers. "We were fully motivated to develop something in sporting terms," emphasized sporting director Grünwald after the contract was terminated. "But if the foundations for sporting success are no longer there, you have to draw your own conclusions."
