Parents warn
Man persuades eleven-year-old to send nude photos
The 55-year-old man from Wels sought contact with a girl in a WhatsApp group. Over a period of weeks, he gained the child's trust and finally persuaded her to send intimate photos. The mother discovered the pictures by chance. The trial starts on Tuesday.
"We want to warn other parents. Because we have to protect our children and we want the story to be made public." This is what parents who have been through terrible things say. In December last year, a family in North Rhine-Westphalia (Germany) was blindsided. When the mother routinely checked her then eleven-year-old daughter's cell phone, she became suspicious. After the girl objected - which she had never done before - the woman discovered a shocking chat history.
Trust was obtained
"The girl met someone in a publicly accessible group. He pretended to be a 16-year-old boy and the two then exchanged private messages. He gained her trust for weeks. In the end, he even managed to persuade my client to send him intimate photos," says Kevin Rechberger, the family's lawyer in Linz. The family called the police after discovering the messages in December. What came out was shocking: the "boy" was not 16, but 55 years old and comes from the Wels-Land district.
Accused speaks of "typing error"
The man must now stand trial on Tuesday. He faces up to ten years in prison. "He has basically confessed, but speaks of an oversight - he claims to have mistyped his age," says lawyer Rechberger. He will have to explain in court why the now 56-year-old also wanted pictures of the eleven-year-old that went beyond nude photos - the girl did not comply with this request.
"Especially in this day and age, when Snapchat, TikTok, Instagram, WhatsApp and the like have become an integral part of our children's everyday lives, it is all the more important to raise our children's awareness and ensure they use social media in a controlled manner. It is only thanks to the attentiveness and persistence of my client's mother that worse was prevented," warns Rechberger.
"Evil is always and everywhere" - what the EAV sang back in the 1980s is still true today. Whereas 40 years ago it was bank robberies, nowadays many perpetrators hang around on the internet and social media. This makes it all the more important for parents to protect their children from imminent dangers.
After all, while our offspring in "real" life are often bedded in absorbent cotton, young people sometimes roam the vastness of the Internet completely uncontrolled and are thus defencelessly at the mercy of crooks and perverts. This is where parents are particularly important. They are the ones who have to point out possible dangers to children and build up trust. And sometimes control is also necessary.
