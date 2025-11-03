Man persuades eleven-year-old to send nude photos

Trust was obtained

"The girl met someone in a publicly accessible group. He pretended to be a 16-year-old boy and the two then exchanged private messages. He gained her trust for weeks. In the end, he even managed to persuade my client to send him intimate photos," says Kevin Rechberger, the family's lawyer in Linz. The family called the police after discovering the messages in December. What came out was shocking: the "boy" was not 16, but 55 years old and comes from the Wels-Land district.