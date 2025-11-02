Dream goal and own goal
Rapid turns around hit against Sturm and takes second place
Rapid have moved up to second place in the Bundesliga with their third competitive win in a row. The Viennese celebrated a much-acclaimed 2:1 home win against Sturm in the top match on Sunday and toppled Graz from the top of the table. Salzburg are now top of the table, Rapid are one point behind, Sturm are third with one game less.
In front of 24,766 fans, Maurice Malone put the dominant visitors in front (39'). Matthias Seidl (66') and an own goal from Dimitri Lavalee (75') turned the game around for Rapid - just like in the first match of the season in Graz (2:1). Sturm, who have improved a lot recently after some poor performances, have now lost their last three encounters with Rapid. In the nine games under coach Jürgen Säumel against Rapid and Austria, the champions have only managed one win.
The game was clearly dominated for long stretches by the visitors, who had made changes in goal, defense and attack. However, they were initially unable to create any clear-cut chances. Nenad Cvetkovic cleared with his long leg against Axel Kayombo (9') and closed down the shooting lane against Malone (16'). Rapid launched their first dangerous attack in the 23rd minute, Ercan Kara missed a cross from Janis Antiste in the center.
Malone set up Sturm
During this phase, Rapid managed to keep Sturm away from their own goal and created further half-chances. Antiste (31) and Bolla (32) shot over the goal of the fit-again Oliver Christensen. The Sturm keeper was also the source of the 1:0 when Kayombo, who was making his debut in the starting eleven, was fortunate enough to get the ball to Malone, who scored his second league goal of the season from a half-left position into the far corner.
Sturm sniffed a double strike. Gartler made two saves against Malone and Horvat (42), who put the ball in the net at the second attempt. However, the goal was disallowed for offside. The visitors' lead at the break was well deserved. Stöger reacted and brought on record signing Tobias Gulliksen for Antiste. The intense game then became more open and wild, but Sturm continued to have the top chances.
Seidl sank a free-kick from long range
Rapid defender Jonas Auer deflected a shot from Seedy Jatta just wide of the goal while standing on the line (60'). Otar Kiteishvili then fired the ball past the corner of the net from close range. After 66 minutes, it was still 1:1. Seidl curled a free-kick into the near corner from a good 25 meters. Christensen, who had opted for a one-man wall, did not cut a good figure.
The momentum now belonged to the home side and at the start of Rapid's quarter of an hour, Lavalee deflected a sharp Cvetkovic cross between Christensen's legs for a much-acclaimed lead (75'). Sturm struggled to find an answer, with Kara clearing a Jatta header off the line (83'). After that, the visitors found no way through against Rapid's solid three-man defense.
SK Rapid - SK Sturm Graz 2:1 (0:1)
Vienna, Allianz Stadium, 24,766, referee Hameter
Goals:
0:1 (39.) Malone
1:1 (66.) M. Seidl
2:1 (75.) Lavalee (own goal)
Rapid: Gartler - Cvetlovic, Ahoussou, Raux-Yao - Bolla, Amane, Antiste (46. Gulliksen), M. Seidl (90. Lu. Grgic), Demir (46. Auer) - Kara, Wurmbrand (79. Tilio)
Storm: Christensen - Malic (80. Hierländer), Oermann, Lavalee (90. Mitchell), Karic - Horvat, Gorenc Stankovic (80. Rozga), Kiteishvili, Chukwuani - Malone (80. Le. Grgic), Kayombo (58. Jatta)
Yellow cards: Bolla, Amane, Gartler, Gulliksen and Lavalee respectively
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
