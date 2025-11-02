Against Auger-Aliassime
Victory in Paris: Sinner back on the tennis throne!
Jannik Sinner won the final of the Masters 1000 tournament in Paris against Felix Auger-Aliassime in two sets. The South Tyrolean won the first set with a relaxed 6:4. The Canadian then became stronger and put Sinner under pressure. But the South Tyrolean kept his nerve and finally prevailed 7:6 (7:4). This means that he is once again number one in the tennis world rankings
South Tyrolean Jannik Sinner is back at the top of the tennis world rankings. The 24-year-old defeated the ninth-ranked Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime 6:4,7:6(4) in the final of the Masters 1000 tournament in Paris on Sunday, replacing Carlos Alcaraz at number one. The Spaniard had lost his opening match against Britain's Cameron Norrie. Sinner had triumphed in Vienna just a week earlier, collecting 1,500 points in those two weeks.
Probably just a short change
However, Sinner is not favored to be number one at the end of the year. The points from last year's ATP Finals title will still be deducted from his ranking, whereas Alcaraz got stuck in the group stage in Turin in 2024. Sinner must therefore make up more than 1,000 points on the Iberian for the number one spot at the final tournament of the season. Of course, it should also be borne in mind that Sinner has not played for around three months this year due to his doping ban. Following his indoor triumph, he now has five tournament wins in 2025, including the Australian Open and Wimbledon.
Sinner took Auger-Aliassime's serve at the very first opportunity and only gave up three points on his own serve in the first set - ten in total. However, because the Canadian managed to fend off all five of Sinner's break points in the second set, it came down to a tie-break, in which the Italian prevailed after a total of 1:52 hours. Sinner thus won for the 26th time in a row on hard court indoors and his 23rd title on the tour. Auger-Aliassime will now face Lorenzo Musetti (ITA) in Metz for eighth place at the ATP Finals.
PARIS (ATP-1000, 6.129 million euros, hard) - Final:
Jannik Sinner (ITA-2) - Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN-9) 6:4,7:6(4)
RIAD (WTA Finals, 15.5 million US dollars) - Group Stefanie Graf:
Aryna Sabalenka (BLR-1) - Jasmine Paolini (ITA-8) 6:3,6:1
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
