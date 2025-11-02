Victory in Paris: Sinner back on the tennis throne!

Probably just a short change

However, Sinner is not favored to be number one at the end of the year. The points from last year's ATP Finals title will still be deducted from his ranking, whereas Alcaraz got stuck in the group stage in Turin in 2024. Sinner must therefore make up more than 1,000 points on the Iberian for the number one spot at the final tournament of the season. Of course, it should also be borne in mind that Sinner has not played for around three months this year due to his doping ban. Following his indoor triumph, he now has five tournament wins in 2025, including the Australian Open and Wimbledon.