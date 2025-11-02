Fiercely contested match! Draw between WAC and WSG Tirol

Both teams relied on new strikers. WAC brought Angelo Gattermayer into the team after his goal in the Cup round of 16 in Amstetten (3:2 n.V.), while WSG replaced Thomas Sabitzer in attacking center Tobias Anselm three days after the 1:3 after extra time in the Cup in Salzburg. The Tyroleans pressed from the start and were clearly the more dangerous team before the break with 11:2 shots on goal. The first top chance by Moritz Wels was thwarted by WAC goalkeeper Nikolas Polster after just one minute.