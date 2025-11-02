Vorteilswelt
Two goals disallowed

Fiercely contested match! Draw between WAC and WSG Tirol

Nachrichten
02.11.2025 05:01
No (regular) goals in the match between WSG Tirol and WAC.
No (regular) goals in the match between WSG Tirol and WAC.(Bild: GEPA)

A goalless draw in a hard-fought match between Wolfsberger AC and WSG Tirol in the 12th round of the Austrian Football League. Two goals were disallowed for offside - although there was a balance between the two teams in this matter too. 

WAC were held to a goalless draw at home to WSG Tirol in the Bundesliga on Sunday. After three league games under new coach Peter Pacult, the Carinthians now have one win, one draw and one defeat. The cup winners are three points off the top of the table. WSG are tenth, four points ahead of the relegation zone.

Both teams relied on new strikers. WAC brought Angelo Gattermayer into the team after his goal in the Cup round of 16 in Amstetten (3:2 n.V.), while WSG replaced Thomas Sabitzer in attacking center Tobias Anselm three days after the 1:3 after extra time in the Cup in Salzburg. The Tyroleans pressed from the start and were clearly the more dangerous team before the break with 11:2 shots on goal. The first top chance by Moritz Wels was thwarted by WAC goalkeeper Nikolas Polster after just one minute.

Peter Pacult
Peter Pacult(Bild: GEPA)

Matthäus Taferner had the best opportunity. However, the midfielder shot into Polster's arms after Sabitzer had cleverly let the ball through (5th minute). The ball was in the net in the 24th minute, but Sabitzer's goal after Taferner's pass was disallowed. The video assistant referee (VAR) confirmed the offside decision made on the pitch - a matter of millimetres. WAC were non-existent offensively, with a goal from Markus Pink coming from a clear offside position (22').

WAC only stronger after the break
The home side only gained a little more control of the game after the break. However, Wolfsberg only came close to scoring in the 72nd minute: After a cross from substitute Marco Sulzner, their top scorer Pink headed against the left bar. At the other end, WAC captain Dominik Baumgartner saved Benjamin Böckle's shot from the line (85').

Pacult still has to wait for his first home win as WAC coach after the 2-1 defeat on his debut against Ried two weeks ago. The game against Ried was Wolfsberg's only defeat in their last ten competitive games. WSG have only won one of their last nine league games - last week against Blau-Weiß Linz (2-0). However, Watten are still chasing their first away league win of the season.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
