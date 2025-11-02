Too bad! Tagger loses her first WTA final

Enormous potential

In the second round, Tagger was unable to capitalize on any of her three break points in the third game. The young East Tyrolean, who has been training with Francesca Schiavone in Italy since November 2023, repeatedly showed her enormous potential, both with her superb one-handed backhand and with her serve. She then went up to 4:3 with the service, when Tagger was unable to capitalize on a total of seven chances to make it 4:4 and conceded the decisive break to make it 3:5. She was able to fend off the first match point in spectacular fashion, but then Tagger's journey in China was over.