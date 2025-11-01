Home invasion: Halloween turns into horror for couple

Forced into the apartment with a firearm

The couple in question had already prepared sweets for Halloween. When the couple opened the front door after the suspects had shouted a typical Halloween slogan, the dark-clad figures suddenly pushed the couple against the door. Holding a firearm in front of them, they forced the couple into the apartment and tied them up. Meanwhile, the perpetrators searched the rooms for valuables. They finally fled with cash, jewelry and cell phones. The damage is in the low five-figure euro range. The 79-year-old woman was later able to free herself from her restraints and get help from a neighbor, who called the police.