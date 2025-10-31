Cologne cult coach Hannes Linßen found dead!

Between July 1990 and February 1993, Linßen was also assistant coach at 1. FC Köln, and even interim head coach at the "Geißböcken" for one match, before returning to Fortuna Köln from summer 1993 to the end of October 1995. After a stopover as coach at FC Gütersloh, he then took over the post of sports director at FC Köln between July 1998 and February 2002. On a Carnival Monday, of all days, which was so important for Cologne, Linßen said goodbye to the club at the height of a crisis - and to being an official in professional soccer ...