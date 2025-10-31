Crime thriller about 71-year-old
Austro-tourist caught 48 years after murder in hotel
Late atonement for a bloody deed: almost five decades after he allegedly killed a man in an argument with his father, the handcuffs clicked for an Austrian in a hotel in a Mediterranean tourist paradise. The "Krone" knows the details of the adventurous manhunt.
The wheels of justice grind slowly - but this arrest half an eternity after a bloody crime is probably a record. The adventurous story begins in 1977 in the land of the pharaohs. The then 23-year-old and his father (now deceased) are said to have shot and killed an opponent who happened to be passing in front of their house during a smouldering dispute over land in Egypt.
Sentenced by court in absentia
After the murder, the young man went into hiding in Egypt and was later granted citizenship. However, an Egyptian court sentenced the Austrian in absentia "only" to five years in prison for assault resulting in death. The worldwide arrest warrant, which is still valid today, was now the 71-year-old's undoing during a vacation in Italy.
What the pensioner had forgotten was that the international police organization Interpol was still searching for the suspect, who had been wanted for 48 years, via a so-called red alert.
Triggered the alarm when checking into the hotel
When he checked into a hotel on the Savona Riviera - the Italian city in the Liguria region is world-famous for its turquoise sea and beautiful beaches - with his passport, the staff alerted the police - but the suspect had already left for Spain by the time the special unit arrived. After the 71-year-old turned up at the Italian hotel a few days later, however, the trap snapped shut.
The Austrian is now awaiting extradition in the Marassi prison in Genoa.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
