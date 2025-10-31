Austro-tourist caught 48 years after murder in hotel

Triggered the alarm when checking into the hotel

When he checked into a hotel on the Savona Riviera - the Italian city in the Liguria region is world-famous for its turquoise sea and beautiful beaches - with his passport, the staff alerted the police - but the suspect had already left for Spain by the time the special unit arrived. After the 71-year-old turned up at the Italian hotel a few days later, however, the trap snapped shut.