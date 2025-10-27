"Mass and Leder & Schuh are natural partners that complement each other perfectly, both geographically and strategically. The partnership will further accelerate the implementation of our growth strategy and we plan to further expand and develop all our brands in the coming years. Our goal is clear: we want to become the leading omnichannel retailer for shoes and fashion accessories in Central and Eastern Europe," says Apostolovski. The integration into the Mass Group should also create new career opportunities for the employees of Leder & Schuh.