Former state governor
25 years in the Styrian state parliament, eight years as a state councillor, two and a half years as governor: but Christopher Drexler (54) will be calling it a day in politics this year. In November, the current Second President of the Provincial Parliament will leave parliament and move to the private sector in the new year. He has already revealed where he is heading.
The intellectual ÖVP politician has had eventful, largely successful years. For well over two decades, the curve of success pointed upwards: The Graz native, who has since settled in Passail in eastern Styria with his third wife, rose from state chairman of the Young ÖVP to member of the state parliament and soon to club chairman of the People's Party, where he attracted attention with pithy statements - often directed against the federal party line.
Eleven years ago, Drexler joined the provincial government - initially as provincial councillor for health and care. This area will also be his future field of activity.
From crown prince to provincial governor
But before he turned his back on politics completely at the turn of the year, his career continued to climb steeply. Drexler quickly mutated into the crown prince of the successful ÖVP provincial governor Hermann Schützenhöfer. He completed the handover in the summer of 2022.
However, in a double interview with Krone, Schützenhöfer placed a boulder in the symbolic rucksack of his desired successor, which Drexler was not to get rid of when he said: "We still have to work on Christopher Drexler's popularity. But no governor has fallen from the sky yet."
Bitter election defeat: FPÖ conquered Styria
In fact, Drexler was only able to increase his popularity to a very limited extent. The state election in November of the previous year was a major defeat for the ÖVP. And their governor "fell from the sky" onto the hard ground of facts: Under unfavorable auspices, also in terms of federal politics, the People's Party rattled down by almost ten percent, while the FPÖ under Mario Kunasek gained more than 17 percentage points and clearly came first in the state.
An unfortunate Drexler statement on election night, in which he blamed the Federal President and Chancellor Nehammer for the crash in Vienna, was followed by successful coalition negotiations - given the circumstances. The ÖVP under negotiator Drexler courted Kunasek's favor with the SPÖ and won. The new blue state governor opted for the ÖVP as his coalition partner.
However, Drexler's expectation that he had also secured his political future as deputy governor was deceptive: the party sent its leader into the desert in a palace revolution. ÖAAB's Drexler was followed by business ally Manuela Khom as party leader and deputy governor.
"Blackest day for Styrian blacks"
By the skin of his teeth, Drexler just about managed to save the office of Second Provincial President for himself on what was a turbulent day for the People's Party (the "Steirerkrone" headline read: "Blackest day for Styrian blacks").
Not a lifetime job for the energetic man in his prime. "I already said in December that I was going to change direction," Drexler now says and announces: "I'm leaving politics this year."
New job at the Sanlas holding company
The recent rumors that the former health councillor would move to the Styrian hospital holding company had led to the right track. However, Drexler is not taking up a job in the public healthcare sector, but is moving into the private sector: in the new year, he will take on a management role at Sanlas-Holding, which operates several private clinics, senior citizens' residences and rehabilitation facilities, mainly in Styria. In this company with 1500 employees, he will be responsible for human resources and contract partner management.
"This step into the private sector will now succeed, I am highly motivated," says the thoroughbred politician, looking forward to his new, "highly appealing tasks". He wants to end politics completely and not take on any party functions.
Ending politics at the age of 54
How did Drexler put it in the "Krone" interview when Schützenhöfer handed over the reins to him? "It is certainly not my life's goal to remain governor for 20 years, i.e. until my 70th birthday." Two and a half years later, he was no longer governor, and three and a half years later he was out of politics altogether - at the age of 54!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
