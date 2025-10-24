New job at the Sanlas holding company

The recent rumors that the former health councillor would move to the Styrian hospital holding company had led to the right track. However, Drexler is not taking up a job in the public healthcare sector, but is moving into the private sector: in the new year, he will take on a management role at Sanlas-Holding, which operates several private clinics, senior citizens' residences and rehabilitation facilities, mainly in Styria. In this company with 1500 employees, he will be responsible for human resources and contract partner management.