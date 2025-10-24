SPÖ federal councillors vote against pension adjustment

Not the first "fallers"

In the still young term of office of the federal government, there have already been two votes in which mandataries from government parties have contradicted their own course. Back in July, messenger surveillance was passed with two votes against from the NEOS, Nikolaus Scherak and Stephanie Krisper, who has since resigned. Now - from the government's point of view - the SPÖ Burgenlanders, who were already rather critical of the government, have fallen over themselves when it comes to pensions. In Burgenland itself, however, they see their own line confirmed.