Fan drama before the game
LIVE: Goal! Salzburg concede the equalizer
FC Salzburg also lost their third game in the Europa League phase against Ferencvaros Budapest. The Bulls squandered a 1:0 half-time lead in nine minutes and lost 2:3. The drama surrounding around 600 Hungarian fans, who were banned from entering Austria, was also in the spotlight.
In rainy weather and in front of only 8,342 spectators, including around 1,000 Ferencvaros fans, Salzburg coach Thomas Letsch tried a 4-3-3 system this time. Maurits Kjaergaard was added to the attacking midfield, while Petar Ratkovic was again allowed to attack up front. For the Hungarians, coached by Robbie Keane, who had picked up four points from their first two EL games, ex-Salzburg and ex-Liverpool player Naby Keita, the most prominent player, was only on the bench for the time being.
Salzburg got off to a confident start
It was a relatively confident first half for the home side in a fast-paced game, although Kerim Alajbegovic and Co. did not create a firework of chances. However, Baidoo seemed to set the tone early on. The Ghanaian was lucky to get his hands on the ball and gave Ferencvaros goalkeeper Denes Dibusz no chance with a weak but well-placed low shot from the edge of the box. Alajbegovic had the better position shortly afterwards, but missed the target (16').
Schlager as penalty killer
Ferencvaros did not hide, but Salzburg hardly allowed anything. The only real chance before the break resulted from an unintentional handball by central defender Jacob Rasmussen, which Schlager immediately made up for. As he had done against Lyon, he was the penalty killer, the Salzburg man stretching to save Varga's low shot.
Nine minutes, three serious mistakes
Everything seemed to be set for Salzburg's first win in the current EL league phase, but once again the back line revealed glaring weaknesses and paid dearly for it within a few minutes. First, full-back Frans Krätzig misjudged a pass to Varga, who volleyed in from inside the five-man box to equalize. Then it was the neglected defensive center where Zachariassen was able to head in unchallenged. And finally, after losing possession in midfield, Joane Gadou lost sight of Yusuf with a long pass to the top and was unable to stop the Nigerian's solo run. Schlager once again had no chance.
Several chances to make it 3:3 missed
It was Vertessen and his follow-up goal after an assist from Sota Kitano that made things exciting again. Morale, willpower and the means to at least earn a point would have been there. The huge chance to make it 3:3 came in a double, but went unused. First Dibusz saved from Alajbegovic, seconds later Vertessen headed the ball over the goal from close range (75'). Towards the end, however, Schlager had to intervene again against Lenny Joseph (88'). At the other end, Gadou failed miserably from a few meters out (90').
Europa League - League phase, 3rd round:
FC Red Bull Salzburg - Ferencvaros Budapest 2:3 (1:0). Wals-Siezenheim, Red Bull Arena, 8,342, referee Kikacheishvili (GEO)
Goals: 1:0 (13.) Baidoo 1:1 (50.) Varga 1:2 (56.) Zachariassen 1:3 (58.) Yusuf 2:3 (72.) Vertessen
Note: Schlager saved a penalty from Varga (22.)
Salzburg: Schlager - Lainer, Gadou, Rasmussen, Krätzig (82. Trummer) - Yeo (63. Vertessen), S. Diabate, Kjaergaard (63. Kitano) - Baidoo (75. Bischoff), Ratkov (75. Onisiwo), Alajbegovic
Ferencvaros: Dibusz - Gartenmann, Raemaekers, Cisse - Makreckis, Zachariassen, Otvos, Kanichowsky (78. Keita), Cadu (78. O'Dowda) - Varga (84. Levi), Yusuf (72. Joseph)
Yellow cards: none or Zachariassen, Raemaekers, O'Dowda
