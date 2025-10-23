LIVE: Goal! Salzburg concede the equalizer

Nine minutes, three serious mistakes

Everything seemed to be set for Salzburg's first win in the current EL league phase, but once again the back line revealed glaring weaknesses and paid dearly for it within a few minutes. First, full-back Frans Krätzig misjudged a pass to Varga, who volleyed in from inside the five-man box to equalize. Then it was the neglected defensive center where Zachariassen was able to head in unchallenged. And finally, after losing possession in midfield, Joane Gadou lost sight of Yusuf with a long pass to the top and was unable to stop the Nigerian's solo run. Schlager once again had no chance.