LIVE: 0:3! Fiorentina takes care of the decision

Rapid are under a lot of pressure ahead of their second appearance in the Conference League - but the same applies to their opponents. Fiorentina are still waiting for their first three-pointer in Serie A and have only won in the CoL so far. Is this the ideal opportunity for the Whites to turn things around? "The situation is not so easy for all of us," said captain Matthias Seidl. "We have to enjoy playing football again. It's a good time to do that."