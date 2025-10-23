Conference League
LIVE: 0:3! Fiorentina takes care of the decision
Matchday two of the 2025/26 Conference League season: SK Rapid face Fiorentina today. We'll be reporting live (see ticker below). The score is currently 0:1.
Here is the LIVETICKER:
Rapid are under a lot of pressure ahead of their second appearance in the Conference League - but the same applies to their opponents. Fiorentina are still waiting for their first three-pointer in Serie A and have only won in the CoL so far. Is this the ideal opportunity for the Whites to turn things around? "The situation is not so easy for all of us," said captain Matthias Seidl. "We have to enjoy playing football again. It's a good time to do that."
Fiorentina are currently in a historic crisis. The last time the Viola had three points after the first seven games of the Serie A season was in 1977. Dramatic for a team that invested around 90 million euros in transfers in the summer and actually wants to fight for a Champions League place. A goal that coach Stefano Pioli is sticking to. "We have to improve, but I'm still confident," the 2022 Milan champion recently explained.
Compared to the Italians, Rapid at least got off to a highly successful start to the season. However, there is not much left of that. They have gone five competitive games without a full win and have recently suffered four defeats in a row - including a 4-1 defeat at Lech Poznan in the CoL opener. Coach Peter Stöger now recognized the "opportunity to move in a more positive direction. We are aware of the situation in Florence. But we also know that they have great quality and an outstanding coach".
Working through shortcomings: "Possibly a bit sharper"
The fact that Stöger will have to give up top scorer Claudy Mbuyi "in the next few games" due to muscular problems does not make things any easier. In any case, the current dilemma has been worked through with the players. "I think we've had good discussions. My job is to give the team a sense of security so that they feel more comfortable again. You might get a bit sharper, but it's always factual and sporting."
Stöger identified three shortcomings: "The energy you have to bring onto the pitch", as well as too many ball losses. "It's far too easy when we lose balls, we have a problem in terms of organization and positioning. You don't win against anyone like that". Offensively, harmlessness reigns. "We didn't create a single chance against LASK (0:2, note) despite 70 percent possession. We have to get into the dangerous area," demanded Stöger.
So much time on the ball is not to be expected today. "We've seen a lot of different things, the system is clear to us. Everything will come our way. But I'm assuming that we're less likely to have to deal with a deep block," said Stöger. Either way, one thing is a prerequisite: "Without reaching our maximum, it will be a difficult task. If everything works, there could be a surprise."
"Perhaps the most attractive opponent"
Rapid will face opponents such as long-serving Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea, 39-year-old Bosnian legend Edin Dzeko and Italy team striker Moise Kean. Robin Gosens is missing due to injury. "In terms of name and line-up, Fiorentina is perhaps the most attractive opponent," said Stöger. And if they perform well, they offer the opportunity to "score more points in public".
Two years ago, the Hütteldorfer were knocked out in the CoL qualifiers against the Florentines, despite a 1-0 home win. Seidl was one of the few players left in the Rapid squad at the time, alongside Niklas Hedl and Jonas Auer. "That hurt back then, but we're looking forward to it. We definitely have the quality to put in a great performance. We can go into the game with full conviction."
