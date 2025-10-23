Former city leader Luger goes on trial for embezzlement

ÖVP deputy mayor hopes for complete clarification

After the indictment became known, ÖVP deputy mayor Martin Hajart was the first to speak out via a press release: "With the court proceedings against former mayor Luger, there is hope that the LIVA scandal will finally be fully investigated. It is still not known how much damage the LIVA scandal has actually caused the city. After all, the city of Linz had to pay an additional EUR 1.8 million to LIVA." Possible damages from the lawsuits filed by the former managing director have not even been taken into account. The question now is whether the City of Linz will join the proceedings as an aggrieved private party.