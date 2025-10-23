“Balkan Escobar” arrested on the run in Spain

Back in 2015, the handcuffs clicked for "boss" Ramo R. in Vienna, where extra apartments were rented to make decisions about important drug deals with the mafia family who had flown in from the Balkans. The "boss" ended up spending four years and six months behind bars. The 52-year-old renounced a solid life afterwards. The Vienna public prosecutor's office quickly issued a new EU arrest warrant: Suspicion of international drug smuggling and drug trafficking.