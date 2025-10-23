Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Investigators' success

“Balkan Escobar” arrested on the run in Spain

Nachrichten
23.10.2025 06:00
Ramo R. (52) was arrested in Fuengirola, Spain, while on the run.
Ramo R. (52) was arrested in Fuengirola, Spain, while on the run.(Bild: stock online)

An EU-wide wanted drug boss (52) was tracked down by investigators in Spain - crypto cell phone chats led to the trail of the Austrian-Macedonian dual citizen.

0 Kommentare

Ramo R. alias "Boss", known as the overpowering Balkan godfather and powerful mastermind of international drug trafficking, is behind bars - again. The 52-year-old dual national (Austrian-North Macedonian) was arrested while on the run in the Andalusian city of Fuengirola in Spain as part of the "Achilles" task force set up by the Federal Criminal Police Office.

Successful: BK Director Andreas Holzer and Head of Narcotics Daniel Lichtenegger.
Successful: BK Director Andreas Holzer and Head of Narcotics Daniel Lichtenegger.(Bild: BK/Armin Halm)

The godfather is considered a "dazzling" key figure in the coordinated distribution of tons of drugs. According to investigators, over the years he built up a network to South America, Spain, Belgium, the Netherlands, Italy, Turkey, Iran and the Balkans in order to smuggle the "poison" into Europe.

Ramo R. (52) was arrested in Fuengirola, Spain, while on the run.
Ramo R. (52) was arrested in Fuengirola, Spain, while on the run.(Bild: stock online)
Zitat Icon

With this arrest, the Federal Criminal Police Office is once again demonstrating its central role in the fight against organized crime.

Andreas Holzer, Direktor des Bundeskriminalamtes

Back in 2015, the handcuffs clicked for "boss" Ramo R. in Vienna, where extra apartments were rented to make decisions about important drug deals with the mafia family who had flown in from the Balkans. The "boss" ended up spending four years and six months behind bars. The 52-year-old renounced a solid life afterwards. The Vienna public prosecutor's office quickly issued a new EU arrest warrant: Suspicion of international drug smuggling and drug trafficking.

Then on Monday the seizure in Spain. Further investigations, in particular evaluations of crypto cell phone chats from the ANOM and Sky ECC services, led to further illegal drug quantities with a total volume of more than one tonne. A small excerpt from the menu: 223 kilos of cocaine, 107 kilos of heroin, 493 kilos of cannabis, 141,000 ecstasy tablets with a street value of 34 million euros.

In any case, the investigation is far from over. To date, dozens of high-ranking members of the Balkan clan have been arrested in the course of Operation Achilles. With a remarkable number of years in prison: 1000!

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Sandra Pichler-Ramsauer
Sandra Pichler-Ramsauer
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
kein Artikelbild
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
Spiel: Solitär
Solitär
Spiel: Kreuzworträtsel
Kreuzworträtsel
Spiel: Mahjong
Mahjong
Spiel: Bubbles Shooter
Bubbles Shooter
Spiel: Exchange
Exchange
Spiel: Sudoku
Sudoku
Spiel: Snake
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
  • Wien
  • Niederösterreich
  • Burgenland
  • Oberösterreich
  • Kärnten
  • Steiermark
  • Salzburg
  • Tirol
  • Vorarlberg
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf