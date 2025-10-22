Champions League evening
LIVE conference: Bayern strong, will Juve manage a draw?
Bayern Munich, Liverpool and Chelsea celebrated clear victories on the third matchday in the league phase of the Champions League season. While Munich knocked Club Brugge out of the arena 4:0, the Reds turned their match against Eintracht Frankfurt around and triumphed 5:1 in the end. Chelsea, on the other hand, also won 5:1 against Ajax in an eventful match. Meanwhile, Real Madrid were also victorious in the top match against Juventus Turin (1:0).
In Munich, 17-year-old Lennart Karl gave Bayern a remarkable early lead (5th). Nine minutes later, Laimer laid on Harry Kane with a Stangl pass, who had little trouble increasing the lead. Luis Diaz's goal (34) was set up by the Salzburg player via a one-two. Nicolas Jackson made it 4:0 after the break (79'). Laimer also had his feet in the game here: After a blocked shot by the 28-year-old, the ball ended up with Jackson, who scored the final goal. Laimer played through and Munich are now second in the table behind PSG.
In Madrid, David Alaba could only watch on due to injury (calf muscle strain). The ÖFB captain was able to celebrate when Jude Bellingham scored the winner against Juventus after a Vinicius strike (57'). The Madrilenians will now welcome FC Barcelona for the "Clasico" on Sunday (16:15) with a sense of achievement behind them.
Liverpool with a sense of achievement
Meanwhile, Liverpool ended their four-game losing streak. However, the Reds initially went behind in Frankfurt thanks to a goal from ex-Salzburg player Rasmus Kristensen, who scored via the inside of the post (26'). But the English side turned the game around before the break: Hugo Ekitike equalized against his former club on the counter-attack (34'), while LFC captain Virgil van Dijk (39') and Ibrahima Konate (44') both headed home from corners to make it 3-1. Cody Gakpo (66) and Dominik Szoboszlai (70) finally made it clear.
In London, Ajax Amsterdam gave away gifts against Chelsea and lost 1:5. After an early red card for captain Kenneth Taylor (17), the Dutch side played more than 70 minutes short-handed and also conceded two penalties. Marc Guiu, Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez (penalty), Estevao (penalty) and Tyrique George secured a clear victory for the world champions. Tottenham fought out a 0-0 draw with Kevin Danso at Monaco, while ÖFB attacking player Muhammed Cham watched his club Slavia Prague draw 0-0 at Atalanta Bergamo from the bench.
Sporting Lisbon turned around a 1-0 deficit against Olympique Marseille after the break to win 2-1 at home. This was thanks to Marseille's Emerson, who was shown a yellow card for a foul shortly before the break. The VAR had exposed the Italian and instead of a penalty, he was sent off. In the early games, Athletic Bilbao defeated Karabakh Agdam 3-1 at home and Galatasaray beat Bodö/Glimt in Istanbul. Yusuf Demir was on the substitutes' bench for the Turks.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.