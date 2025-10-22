LIVE conference: Bayern strong, will Juve manage a draw?

In Munich, 17-year-old Lennart Karl gave Bayern a remarkable early lead (5th). Nine minutes later, Laimer laid on Harry Kane with a Stangl pass, who had little trouble increasing the lead. Luis Diaz's goal (34) was set up by the Salzburg player via a one-two. Nicolas Jackson made it 4:0 after the break (79'). Laimer also had his feet in the game here: After a blocked shot by the 28-year-old, the ball ended up with Jackson, who scored the final goal. Laimer played through and Munich are now second in the table behind PSG.