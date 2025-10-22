After Rapid match
15-year-old abused on the way home on the express train
After attending a match, a fan goes completely crazy on the express train. He sits down next to a girl he doesn't know and begins to perform sexual acts on the frozen victim. In the trial for violation of sexual self-determination, he speaks of a "film tear", but there is no evidence of this on the surveillance video.
"Nice and green," says Mr. Rat at the Korneuburg Regional Court at the beginning of the trial. Postscript: "But you don't necessarily have to come to court in a hoodie, do you?" - Sitting in front of him is a 25-year-old defendant in a casual outfit. He is accused of violating sexual self-determination. And he did it on a 15-year-old girl on a Federal Railways high-speed train.
Flu medication and up to 20 beers
The worrying incident took place after the Rapid match against Blau-Weiß Linz on August 3. "My client had consumed a mixture of alcohol and medication. He had a cold, but it was still important to him to go to the soccer match," explained the young man's defense lawyer. According to the employee, he drank 15 to 20 beers at the match: "The alcohol worked faster because of the flu medication," he claims. Which is why he could not remember the incident on the express train. In the trial, he pleads "not guilty".
The alcohol worked faster because of the flu medication.
Der Angeklagte spricht von einem Filmriss.
At around 10 p.m., he is said to have set his sights on a girl in the carriage who was also at the game and who was completely unknown to him. He sits down with her, at first everything is peaceful, they even exchange Snapchat addresses. But then the man became intrusive. According to the accuser, he began stroking the girl's thigh, kissing her and undressing her breast. Finally, his fingers wandered into her pants. The shocked victim told the police: "I got very scared and couldn't move." According to the public prosecutor's office, the man also tried to drag the girl off the train. However, she was able to hold on.
In the video, they are typing into their cell phones in a very controlled manner, did not have to hold on and appear very purposeful.
Herr Rat widerspricht den Schilderungen.
Conditional imprisonment and unconditional fine
This attempt cannot be seen on the video shown to the accused during the trial - but other actions can. However, there is no evidence of the man's alleged intoxication, as he does not want to remember anything. "You are typing into your cell phone in a very controlled manner, you didn't have to hold on and you seem very purposeful," the judge states with regard to the recordings.
But the man sticks to his version. "He is neither remorseful nor remorseful," summarizes the public prosecutor in her closing argument - she sentences him to four months' conditional imprisonment plus a fine of 4800 euros. The young victim was also awarded 300 euros in compensation for pain and suffering. Not legally binding.
