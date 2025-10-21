Erste Bank Open 2025
Opening victory! Misolic defeats Argentinian
For the first time in three years, an Austrian has reached the last 16 of the tennis classic in Vienna! Filip Misolic beat the world number 50 Camilo Ugo Carabelli 7:5, 7:6 (6) and now takes on top 10 star Alex de Minaur, who had previously defeated Yuri Rodionov.
The surprisingly early scheduling of Misolic's match for 1.30 p.m. had an expected consequence: the Stadthalle was still half empty when Austria's best tennis player took to the court against Ugo Carabelli. Misolic was not deterred by this. He immediately took the Argentine's first service game to take a 2:0 lead, also benefiting from a few easy mistakes by his opponent.
Misolic even increased his lead to 4:0 with a cracking backhand before suffering his first setback. With a volley into the net, he conceded his service for 1:4.
It looked as if the set was slipping away from Misolic
Misolic repeatedly used his slice effectively, but Ugo Carabelli found better length with his shots on the opposite side. As a result, it was now increasingly the Austrian who ended rallies with unnecessary mistakes and promptly conceded another break. It looked as if the set was slipping away from him completely, but Misolic first fended off another break point at 4:4 and then, out of nowhere, hit two aces to make it 5:4.
Filip also avoided a break in the next service game with a sensational half-volley. It was a point that visibly bothered Ugo Carabelli. Shaking his head, the Argentinian crept to the net and allowed himself a break. Conversely, Misolic drew new energy from this. He continued to play aggressively and took the first set 7:5 after 62 minutes.
The level generally increased in the second set
The world number 95 also had the chance of a lightning start in the second set, storming to 40:0 on Ugo Carabelli's serve, but committed two avoidable errors, with the Gaucho serving an ace in between. Misolic, who was the slightly better player in this phase, then missed three more break points. The level of both players generally increased in the second set, offering the spectators long rallies - and ultimately a tie-break.
Misolic opened the tiebreak with a missed forehand and a backhand that was too long. However, he then managed two winners. And then, after many unsuccessful attempts, he finally managed a stop to make it 5:3! It came to a spectacular end: at 5:5, Misolic proved to be more tenacious in the rally and got himself a match point. But in an even longer rally, Ugo Carabelli equalized at 6:6. Misolic then served an ace. He dominated on his second match point and celebrated his first victory in Vienna after 2:15 hours with a lob, a smash and finally a volley, winning 7:5, 7:6.
