Opening victory! Misolic defeats Argentinian

Misolic opened the tiebreak with a missed forehand and a backhand that was too long. However, he then managed two winners. And then, after many unsuccessful attempts, he finally managed a stop to make it 5:3! It came to a spectacular end: at 5:5, Misolic proved to be more tenacious in the rally and got himself a match point. But in an even longer rally, Ugo Carabelli equalized at 6:6. Misolic then served an ace. He dominated on his second match point and celebrated his first victory in Vienna after 2:15 hours with a lob, a smash and finally a volley, winning 7:5, 7:6.