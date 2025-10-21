"A clear sign"
Surprise! FC Bayern makes coaching decision
FC Bayern and Vincent Kompany are obviously a good match, as last year's success and the almost perfect start to the current season show - so good that the Munich club and their coach have surprisingly extended the coach's contract well ahead of time! Instead of expiring in the summer of 2027, Kompany's contract will now not expire until the summer of 2029 ...
"I am grateful, feel honored and would like to thank FC Bayern for the trust and the working environment they have offered me from day one," said the Belgian, expressing his satisfaction following his contract extension. So far, his time at the Munich club has been a great experience and "we have started a wonderful journey. Let's keep working hard and celebrate many more successes!"
Doubters quickly silenced
Kompany, one of the world's best central defenders in his playing days, joined FC Bayern before last season from Burnley, who were relegated from the English Premier League. Initially, he was seen by the public as more of a stopgap solution, as the German record champions had previously received rejections from several other candidates. However, the successes and the Bayern team's consistently good performance quickly silenced the doubters.
"A strong vote of confidence!"
"The extension of Vincent Kompany's contract is a strong vote of confidence in the club after his great work so far, as well as a clear sign of continuity and stability at FC Bayern," said club president Herbert Hainer. The Belgian is held in high esteem by the players, the club management and the fans. "We are delighted about the premature extension of our cooperation."
