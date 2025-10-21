Katzer: Rapid simply “don’t have ten Wurmbrands”!

Nikolaus Wurmbrand achieved this most recently, and Furkan Demir is on the cusp of doing so. "Our goal at Rapid is to place as many players as possible from our own young talent. But I can't take that into consideration if the quality isn't right," said Katzer. "We wouldn't put up any resistance if we played with ten Wurmbrands. But the fact is, the ten Wurmbrands simply don't exist." There is talent at Rapid II, "but it's not the case that you say you have eleven on the pitch where you have the fantasy that they will end up playing for Rapid in the first team."