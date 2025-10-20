Gang of youths convicted
Viennese teacher raped: Prison sentences!
The parents of the young Viennese woman who was allegedly blackmailed and raped by a gang of youths report on the day of the verdict in Landl: "She was completely threatened and scared." Six of the seven boys were presented with the bill on Monday evening and received partial prison sentences - not legally binding.
The trial lasted four days in the Vienna provincial court. The martyrdom of a young teacher was the subject of four days of proceedings. The seven young people in the dock, aged between 14 and 17, are said to be responsible. The woman was allegedly terrorized, threatened, blackmailed and even raped by the boys for months - it was only when they burned down her apartment that it finally came to an end.
Almost prosecution-compliant guilty verdict
On Monday evening, they were presented with the bill by the jury:
- The 15-year-old first defendant was sentenced to three and a half years in prison for rape, aggravated blackmail, sexual abuse of the defenceless and arson, among other things.
- The second defendant is sentenced to three years in prison - he was also found guilty of rape and more. He accepts the sentence.
- The third defendant is sentenced to an additional 15 months, five of which are fixed, for, among other things, violation of sexual self-determination. He is released in the courtroom.
- Three other boys receive partially or fully suspended sentences.
- The 16-year-old with whom the teacher had a consensual relationship was acquitted of the charge of theft.
- The verdicts are partially final.
The presiding judge explained: "The teacher's statements were credible and could be reconciled with the evidence." However, she described the statements made by the convicted defendants as "protective allegations full of contradictions". After the verdict was announced, friends and relatives were in tears. Some young people in the auditorium mobbed media representatives.
The whole thing could no longer be stopped.
Vater der jungen Wienerin
The victim's parents also have no easy task on the day of the verdict. They also have to testify on the witness stand, as their daughter had confided in them before she went to the police. "She said that she was being terrorized, blackmailed and raped by teenagers," the young woman's father barely manages to say. "That was probably also filmed. It didn't just happen once, but several times. The whole thing couldn't be stopped. Her biggest fear was that it would get out."
Evidence collected in a bin liner
Her mother begins to talk calmly: "It was terrible. She was completely threatened and scared." After the first episode of accused incidents, culminating in drug abuse, she took intensive care of her daughter. She also went straight to the apartment: "You couldn't beat the way it looked. The sheets were completely torn." She had the presence of mind to pack all the evidence - bedding and cans - into a bin bag and stow it away in the cellar.
The young teacher's victim representative is demanding 15,500 euros in compensation for the apartment fire and damages for pain and suffering from all seven defendants. From the boys who allegedly assaulted her in various constellations, a further 6,000 euros. However, none of them are recognized.
