After defeat against LASK
Inferior Rapid: “We have to pull the ripcord!”
Incendiary speech from coach Peter Stöger after Rapid's inferior 0:2 against LASK ++ Fire, mentality, willingness missing ++ Some legionnaires are about to lose credit ++ Next opponent Fiorentina has even bigger worries ...
Rapid's players stood in front of the Block West in a well-behaved line and endured the whistling and insults after the 2-0 defeat to LASK. For which coach Stöger was understanding: "I agree with the fans. It's not about tiki-taka, playing on your heels or playing the ball, it's about reacting, defending the ball or getting it back when you lose it. That's how far I know the club."
At which now - after the fourth (!) competitive match defeat in a row - there is fire under the roof! Although Stöger had warned during the good start to the season in terms of results. Playing deficiencies and coordination problems were still concealed by the new squad: "Everyone was at their limit in terms of basic running and fighting skills," said Stöger. "That has become less. That's my responsibility, we'll fix that too."
"Difficult to get out of that again!"
Rapid are not only lacking in ideas against deep-lying opponents, but even worse: they also lack fire, mentality and willingness - their compactness is completely gone! "We've been celebrated as title favorites," Stöger believes that some of the praise has gone to their heads. "Then a few percent less is not enough. I've often pointed out that half-throttle isn't enough, and now it's hard to get out of it."
Stöger is now challenged. Which is why the otherwise calm "moderator" launched into an incendiary speech after the lacklustre kick against LASK, putting the rod in the window for his players: "If it's just lip service, we have to pull the ripcord. It's about the basics, if that doesn't come from the guys we believe have the quality, others will step up. The guys who subordinate everything to success."
Sangare irreplaceable
He didn't need to name names. It is obvious who is about to lose credit: Bolla, Raux-Yao, Radulovic, Amane - there are many legionnaires who (to put it politely) fall short of their potential. The potential of record acquisition Gulliksen has not yet flashed at all. The departure of "ball-winner" Sangare could not be compensated for at all. Ndzie is supposed to take on this role, but he is not yet fit enough.
Not even for Thursday, when Fiorentina visit Hütteldorf in the Conference League. The Italians have even bigger problems, are winless after seven rounds and are currently third bottom. But in Serie A.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.