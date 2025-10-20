Liverpool in free fall: Slot “naturally worried”

Lack of chances

He is not afraid or anxious based on what he has seen in recent performances. "If you look at the highlights of the games, you think it's almost impossible to lose these games," emphasized Liverpool's coach. Above all, his team is currently struggling to take their chances. Against Manchester United, for example, Cody Gakpo failed to score several times against the aluminum case, and Mohamed Salah is also currently searching for efficiency, having failed to score in his last five competitive matches. And Florian Wirtz has just one assist to his name after eleven competitive matches. "Florian got into the game and created a lot again," said Slot, once again defending the German.