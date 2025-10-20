"Reds" in crisis mode
Liverpool in free fall: Slot “naturally worried”
Liverpool are in crisis mode after their fourth consecutive defeat in a competitive match. Arne Slot, who just a few months ago was celebrated as a champion coach, is suddenly facing criticism. "Of course you're worried when you lose four times in a row. You have to worry because you know how things work in soccer," said the 47-year-old Dutchman after the 2-1 defeat in the English Premier League against Manchester United.
Prior to that, the 20-time champions had also failed to score in the league, losing 2-1 at Oliver Glasner's Crystal Palace and 2-1 at Chelsea, and in the Champions League, losing 1-0 at Galatasaray Istanbul. It is the Reds' longest losing streak since November 2014 and Slot described it as the next challenge after overcoming that as successor to German cult coach Jürgen Klopp. "As a coach, you're constantly dealing with challenges. When you win, you want it to continue. When you lose, you want to win again as quickly as possible," said Slot.
Lack of chances
He is not afraid or anxious based on what he has seen in recent performances. "If you look at the highlights of the games, you think it's almost impossible to lose these games," emphasized Liverpool's coach. Above all, his team is currently struggling to take their chances. Against Manchester United, for example, Cody Gakpo failed to score several times against the aluminum case, and Mohamed Salah is also currently searching for efficiency, having failed to score in his last five competitive matches. And Florian Wirtz has just one assist to his name after eleven competitive matches. "Florian got into the game and created a lot again," said Slot, once again defending the German.
"We've always carved out a lot of chances, so you can justifiably hope that we'll quickly start winning games again," said Slot. However, he could not promise ten top chances and a win on Wednesday in the "premier class" at Eintracht Frankfurt. "In any case, we have to prove very soon that we can do better than last time," Slot is aware. And captain Virgil van Dijk added: "We have to keep working, try to keep our confidence as high as possible and turn things around as quickly as possible."
Biggest win so far for Amorim
Liverpool, who celebrated five victories to start the season, are third in the league after eight games, four points behind Arsenal and one point behind Manchester City. Manchester United are only two points behind the Reds in ninth place. Thanks to the first win in Liverpool since January 2016, coach Ruben Amorim spoke of the "biggest victory" in his time in charge of the Red Devils. For the first time this season, the 40-year-old Portuguese was able to celebrate two wins in a row.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
