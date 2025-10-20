Wet and injured
Man flees after marital dispute and falls into ravine
A 49-year-old man fell into rough terrain in Vorarlberg on Sunday evening after an argument with his wife. The man had left the house on foot and his wife reported him missing. After a search operation, the man was found soaked and injured.
His wife had reported the 49-year-old missing in the evening. Her husband had set off on foot to St. Gerold in Großwalsertal after the dispute at around 9.50 pm. Her own search was unsuccessful, but his cell phone was located in the Schlosstobel area.
Mountain rescue also called in
Police forces finally made contact with the 49-year-old by shouting along the goods road along the impassable gorge. Due to the difficult terrain conditions and because contact with the missing man was lost, the mountain rescue and ambulance services were called in.
Brought to safety on his own
According to the police, the man who had fallen finally managed to climb out of the ravine on his own by a nearby bridge and make his way back to the farm road. The mountain rescue operation was no longer necessary and the 49-year-old was taken to Feldkirch Regional Hospital by ambulance.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
