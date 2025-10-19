Wild back and forth
LIVE: Goal in Linz! Sturm lead Blau-Weiß 2:1
SK Sturm Graz remain flawless away from home in the Bundesliga! The champions won 4:3 (1:1) at Blau-Weiß Linz on Sunday after a spectacular exchange of blows and secured their sixth win in their sixth match away from home. Tochi Chukwuani (8'), Maurice Malone (63') and Leon Grgic (73') scored for Sturm, while Linz hit back through Ronivaldo (17'), Shon Weissman (75') and Mamadou Fofana (84'). Otar Kiteishvili finally scored the decisive goal in the 87th minute.
Sturm thus remain top of the table after the 10th round. Jürgen Säumel's team continue their Europa League campaign on Thursday with a visit to Celtic in Glasgow. The in-form Blue & Whites remain in ninth place.
Sturm scores early, Blue & White counter
Four days before the match against Scotland's champions, Säumel sent his currently strongest formation onto the pitch. Only Chukwuani, who was recently suspended, was a newcomer to the sold-out Hofmann Personal Stadium compared to the recent success in Altach. The Danish midfielder scored early from a set-piece. The 22-year-old headed a Horvat corner into the goal without any pressure. A setback that Blue & White quickly shook off with the fit Simon Seidl on the far right.
Elias Bakatukanda also missed the quick equalizer from a corner kick from just a few metres out (10'), before Ronivaldo headed a Pirkl cross into the far corner. Sturm showed weaknesses with high balls. After another Blue & White corner kick, there was a blazing fire in the Graz penalty area. Goalkeeper Oliver Christensen saved a Bakatukanda header before Jon Gorenc Stankovic saved Weissman's follow-up shot from the line for his already beaten keeper (21').
Round of goals after the break
The Blue & Whites showed their strength and dominated the game. Sturm wavered, but showed a more stable performance after 35 minutes. At the break, Linz were the more dangerous team. In the minutes after the restart, Sturm seemed to want to make up for lost ground. Malone shot past BW goalkeeper Viktor Baier before referee Walter Altmann pointed to the penalty spot. Martin Moormann had blocked a shot from Tomi Horvat with his hand in front of his body. However, the VAR sent Altmann to the umbrella and the penalty was withdrawn (49') - a justifiable decision.
Christensen had to leave the field after 56 minutes with a knock, while Matteo Bignetti made his second appearance in the league. The 21-year-old was involved in the 2:1. His long drive found its way to Kiteishvili, who successfully sent Malone on his way. The ex-Austrian scored his first league goal in a black and white shirt. For Blau-Weiß, Paul Mensah came on for Ronivaldo, who was no longer fully fit, and kept the Graz penalty area busy. Sturm had the third goal on the head through Gorenc Stankovic, but Baier cleared with a foot save.
Substitute Grgic seemed to have finally made the difference for Sturm after preparatory work from Kiteishvili and Horvat. But Blue & White countered again. Weissman extended the ball into the opposing goal with his shoulder in the style of a goal scorer, then Mensah hit teammate Fofana on the knee and the ball rolled into the net. The winning goal again deserved to be described as spectacular. Kiteishvili got to the ball just inside the penalty area and fired into the far corner. Baier got his fingertips to it but was unable to defuse the shot.
The result:
FC Blau-Weiß Linz - SK Sturm Graz 3:4 (1:1)
Linz, Hofmann Personal Stadion, 5595 spectators (sold out), SR Altmann
Goals: 0:1 (8.) Chukwuani, 1:1 (17.) Ronivaldo, 1:2 (63.) Malone, 1:3 (73.) Grgic, 2:3 (75.) Weissman, 3:3 (84.) Fofana, 3:4 (87.) Kiteishvili
Yellow cards: Bakatukanda, Moormann or Gorenc Stankovic, Karic, Rozga
Blue-White: Baier - Bakatukanda (78. Pasic), Maranda, Moormann - Seidl, Fofana, Briedl, Pirkl - Weissman, Ronivaldo (64. Mensah), Goiginger (78. Huskovic)
Sturm: Christensen (57. Bignetti) - Oermann (69. Mitchell), Aiwu, Lavalee, Karic - Horvat (79. Hödl), Gorenc Stankovic, Kiteishvili, Chukwuani - Jatta (69. Grgic), Malone (79. Rozga)
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.