Perpetrators with chainsaws
Robbery at the Louvre: Napoleon’s jewels stolen
In a cinematic robbery at the world-famous Louvre Museum in Paris on Sunday, unknown perpetrators stole jewelry of "inestimable value".
The robbers arrived by scooter, had themselves hoisted up to a room in the museum in a cargo basket and then forced their way into the Louvre with chainsaws, according to police sources and the Ministry of the Interior. There they stole the valuable jewelry from display cases and were then able to flee again on the scooter.
Napoleon's jewelry stolen
As the newspaper "Le Parisien" reported with reference to the investigators, a total of nine pieces from the jewelry collection of Napoleon and the Empress were stolen - including a necklace, a brooch and a tiara.
According to initial investigation results, the theft occurred on Sunday morning at around 9.30 am. "There was a robbery this morning at the opening of the Louvre Museum," Culture Minister Rachida Dati also announced on the online service X. According to her, no one was injured.
See the post by French Culture Minister Rachida Dati here:
Attack only lasted seven minutes
According to Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez, the stolen jewelry is of "inestimable value". In an interview with France Inter/Franceinfo/Le Monde, Nuñez put the number of perpetrators at three to four.
The robbery lasted only seven minutes. The robbers had driven up in a load basket mounted on a truck and then entered the "Apollon" room, where they had concentrated on "two display cases". A scooter was later found, according to police sources.
The public prosecutor's office in Paris said it had opened an investigation into "organized gang theft" and "formation of a criminal organization".
Museum remains closed for the time being
According to the museum, however, the Louvre will remain closed for the day "for exceptional reasons". "The investigation is ongoing", Dati added.
The Louvre is one of the most famous attractions in the French capital.
