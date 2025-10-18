FPÖ leader pushes ahead
Kickl demands his own “Austria basket” from retailers
FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl is now also getting involved in the debate about high prices in supermarkets - and has sent a letter to food retailers with an offer. In future, they should offer their own "Austria basket" with everyday goods at stable prices. This would not only help consumers, but also local farmers.
Serious express mail reaches the mailboxes of the major food retailers and the trade association on Saturday morning. FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl is now also speaking out on the current debates surrounding food prices in a letter with a proposal.
In his letter, Kickl specifically proposes the creation of an "Austria basket" on a voluntary basis. Following the example of Greece, the retail chains could, at least according to the blue party leader, define and offer a basket of "price-stable products" from all important product groups to ensure an affordable supply of basic foodstuffs.
This is an invitation to take joint responsibility instead of just apportioning blame in the political arena.
FPÖ-Chef Herbert Kickl
Kickl wants to "get into action"
For Kickl, it is time to move from talk to action: "The ongoing inflation is an enormous burden for countless families. Every purchase is becoming an ordeal. While the black-red-pink coalition of losers is busy with useless debates and mutual recriminations, we are not letting people down. Instead of state regulations that don't work in the short term, we are relying on a patriotic alliance of common sense."
"Noticeable relief" demanded
Kickl's initiative should make vegetables, bread, milk and butter more affordable again in the short term and, above all, in the long term. "We Freedom Party members always prefer incentives and voluntary action to state coercion."
According to Kickl and his blue mandataries, who co-signed the letter, this will create rapid, tangible relief for consumers and strengthen confidence in domestic businesses.
