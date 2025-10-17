Fatal shots fired at burglar: shooter arrested

Shot from a distance of nine meters

According to the current state of the investigation, the accused shot the burglar several times with a handgun. One bullet hit the man in the head from a distance of 9.15 meters. "According to the suspicion, the deceased and his companion were about to flee from the homeowner's property when the shots were fired. In this situation, the Salzburg public prosecutor's office does not currently assume that there was a situation of self-defense," the statement reads.