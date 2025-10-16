"I'm open to anything"
End of career? Winter sports hero hints at retirement
The sport of biathlon is facing the imminent loss of a veritable icon: Émilien Jacquelin, a five-time world champion in his field, could hang up his rifle and put his skis in the corner after this season! The 30-year-old Frenchman caused quite a stir with the statement "After the Olympic Games in Milan in February, I don't know what I'm going to do" ...
During his preparations for the coming season, Jacquelin gave a deep insight into his emotional life at an online press conference, saying that he had given a lot of thought - and that he was "honestly" still undecided about what to do next.
"Biathlon fatigue"?
The Frenchman had already expressed uncertainty about his future after the recent Biathlon World Championships in Lenzerheide - at the time, however, this seemed to be due more to Jacquelin's weak performances than to a fundamental "biathlon fatigue".
"Believe in beautiful stories!"
But now the Olympic Games really do seem to be building up more and more as the final career highlight for the 30-year-old. Probably also because he has so far been denied Olympic gold.
"I believe in beautiful stories," says Jacquelin, as he is still missing an individual medal at the Olympics - preferably gold, of course - as well as two silver medals in the relay. "That's something that would make me very proud in my future career!"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
