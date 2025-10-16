Hanke bans e-mopeds from the cycle path onto the road

E-mopeds are no longer considered bicycles

Desired by large sections of the urban population and already announced in the summer, "e-mopeds", which are currently considered bicycles according to the StVO, are now to be transferred to the Motor Vehicles Act and thus shifted to the roads. They will therefore be considered motor vehicles in future, which will entail a number of obligations. These include: compulsory registration (number plate), compulsory insurance, compulsory driving license and compulsory crash helmet. In order to make the new regulations more compatible for those affected, they will not come into force until October 1, 2026.