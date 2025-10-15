"Krone" reports live
Benko trial continues: Will there be a verdict today?
Day two of the trial against billionaire bankrupt René Benko (48) in Innsbruck. On the agenda is the questioning of several witnesses. It remains to be seen whether the judge and the lay assessors will reach a verdict today. The "Krone" reports from the court, follow the events here in the live ticker!
The most important facts at a glance:
- Benko pleaded not guilty on Tuesday in the first proceedings following the Signa bankruptcy.
- The WKStA accuses him of fraudulent crida. Benko is alleged to have concealed assets from his creditors by means of an advance rent payment.
- In a very emotional opening statement, Benko's defense lawyer spoke of "subject misconduct". The Benko family foundation is "not a money bunker".
- The trial is scheduled to last two days, with the majority of witnesses to be heard on Wednesday.
The first part of the indictment concerns the Benkos' villa on the Hungerburg in Innsbruck, which was to serve as the new family residence, and advance rental payments for the same. The second part of the indictment relates to a payment made to his mother at the end of November 2023.
Because the alleged loss is estimated by the economic and corruption prosecutor's office at 667,566 euros, René Benko faces one to ten years in prison.
Follow the trial against René Benko here in the live ticker:
Benko did not answer any questions
Benko himself had already refused to answer questions from the prosecutor or the defense on the first day of the trial. He had only answered the judge's instructions and questioning quietly and curtly, and then referred to a counterstatement he had submitted. "Krone" investment journalist Rainer Fleckl, who has been researching Benko and the Signa complex for over ten years, saw this as a familiar pattern from the bankrupt.
However, Benko, who has been in custody since January 2025, is still facing further proceedings. A further indictment has already been filed against him and his wife. The WKStA is also investigating twelve other sets of proceedings relating to the largest company bankruptcy in European post-war history.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.