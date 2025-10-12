LIVE: Will Austria get their next win in Romania?

Austria lead Group H by two points from Bosnia-Herzegovina, have a game in hand and a far superior goal difference. The third-placed Romanians are already eight points behind, and for them it's all about finishing second and reaching the World Cup play-off. According to Rangnick, that is precisely what makes them dangerous. "We know that we're up against a strong team, but also a team with a certain physicality. We have to make sure we're ready right from the start," explained the German on Saturday before flying to Bucharest.