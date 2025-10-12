World Cup qualifying TICKER
LIVE: Will Austria get their next win in Romania?
Matchday eight of the World Cup qualifiers in European Group H: Austria have to face Romania away from home. We report live (see below). The score is currently 0:0!
Here is the LIVETICKER:
Austria's national team has the chance today to open the door even wider to the 2026 World Cup in North America. In the event of a win in the Bucharest Arena Națională, the ÖFB team could only theoretically lose their ticket to the final round. Even the otherwise rather reserved team boss Ralf Rangnick said after the 10:0 win against San Marino that "if we beat Romania, we won't let it be taken away from us".
Austria lead Group H by two points from Bosnia-Herzegovina, have a game in hand and a far superior goal difference. The third-placed Romanians are already eight points behind, and for them it's all about finishing second and reaching the World Cup play-off. According to Rangnick, that is precisely what makes them dangerous. "We know that we're up against a strong team, but also a team with a certain physicality. We have to make sure we're ready right from the start," explained the German on Saturday before flying to Bucharest.
The first showdown ended last June in the Happel Stadium with a 2:1 win for Austria. "We struggled in the first 30 minutes, but then we controlled the game," Rangnick recalled. "This time, too, it will depend on a good mix in the game against the ball and with possession. We will get spaces and we have to play in them."
Rangnick is not concerned with opponents' problems
The Romanians are in turmoil after their disappointing qualifying campaign so far, with team boss Mircea Lucescu even considering his departure after the clash with the ÖFB team. "But there's no point in dwelling on it at all. We have to put our best possible performance on the pitch and play in the style of a home team," Rangnick emphasized.
The ÖFB players have fond memories of the Arena Națională. They achieved their first ever EURO victory there at Euro 2021 with a 3:1 win over North Macedonia, and a few days later they secured their place in the round of 16 with a 1:0 win over Ukraine in the same stadium. For Rangnick, that's all water under the bridge. "It's simply about doing our job," said the 67-year-old.
Alex Schlager doesn't even ask himself the one-goal question
Christoph Baumgartner scored the golden goal against Ukraine, but the Lower Austrian is suffering from heel problems and therefore missed the match against San Marino. His condition has since improved. It is already clear that Rangnick will make one or two changes compared to the game against San Marino. For example, Alexander Schlager will return in goal instead of Patrick Pentz.
However, he does not see himself as the ÖFB's regular goalkeeper, the Salzburg player emphasized. "I don't even ask myself whether I'm a one-goalkeeper. I try to help the team when I'm on the pitch. If not, I try to make the best possible contribution in other ways. We are a goalkeeping team that gives each other everything. It's all about the big picture for everyone."
Schlager recently shone in Red Bull Salzburg's win against Rapid, but before that the 29-year-old made a number of lapses. "Mistakes are part of sport. You try to avoid or minimize them, but we're all human. Nevertheless, we always move on. I'm always trying to improve, which is why I can go to bed every day with a clear conscience," said Schlager.
Schlager's plan for today is: "We want to put the pressure on from the very first second, force our opponents into making mistakes and proactively get into the game. Then we'll see what comes out." A win would almost be synonymous with a World Cup ticket, but Schlager put it into perspective: "We want to complete our tasks step by step. Then qualifying for the World Cup is only a matter of time."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
